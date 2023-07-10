Mannheim used vehicle value index

The Mannheim June used-vehicle price index drops:

Wholesale used-vehicle prices decreased 4.2% in June from May, making the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) decline to 215.1, down 10.3% from a year ago.

The 4.2% drop in the MUVVI is among the largest declines in the index's history and the largest since the start of the pandemic .

. Year-over-year decline in June was 2.7% drop from May’s annualized 7.6% decline.

The non-adjusted price change in June decreased by 3.8% compared to May, moving the unadjusted average price down 10.1% year over year.

Over the last four weeks, the Three-Year-Old Index declined an aggregate 3.8%.

The average daily sales conversion rate declined to 52.2%, which was below normal for the time of year. For context, the daily sales conversion rate averaged 60.7% in June 2019.

Major market segments saw seasonally adjusted prices that remained lower year over year in June. Pickups and vans lost less than the industry, at 6.6% and 8.5%, respectively, while sports cars fared the worst at 14.8% year-over-year.

Used-vehicle retail sales in June were down 4.0% compared to May but saw the year-over-year comparison with 2022 improve. Used retail sales are estimated to be down 6.0% year over year in June.

June’s total new-light-vehicle sales were up 19.9% year over year, with the same number of selling days as June 2022. By volume, June new-vehicle sales were up 0.5% month over month.

Combined sales into large rental, commercial, and government fleets increased 45% year over year again in June.

The average price for rental risk units sold at auction in June was down 2.5% year over year. Rental risk prices were off by 4.5% compared to May.

US CPI will be released on Wednesday. Used car prices have been a contributor to core-CPI remaining elevated. The core-CPI Friday is expected to show a rise of 0.3%. That is down from 0.4% last month. The year-on-year is expected to come in at 5.0% – still well above the 2% target