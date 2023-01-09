In terms of data, today's economic calendar is essentially bare for North American trade. We get December employment trends data at 10 am ET but that's never a market mover.

We also hear from the Fed's Bostic at 12:30 pm ET but he spoke 3 times on Friday so there won't be anything new.

The mood is solid so far with commodity currencies strong and the US dollar selling off. The bond market is a tad softer, led by the long end and US equity futures are up 0.4%.

Notably, clothing-maker Lululemon offered some guidance and raised its Q4 revenue forecast to $2.66-$2.70 billion versus $2.61-$2.66 previously. That's a good sign for the consumer.

What's not a good sign for corporates is that the company said gross margins would decline 90-110 basis points compared to 10-20 bps previously. Shares are down 9% premarket.