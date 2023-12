What a tsunami for USD/JPY on December 7! A massive cascade lower for USD/JPY and yen crosses more widely.

Looking at it now from a technical perspective, its clear that the slice lower from the break of 144.00 to lows circa 141.75 has been 'gap filled'. Over coming days ther is work to do now filling above 144, all the way to 146.00 or so. However, comments welcome if you think different!