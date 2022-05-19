Prior was +17.6

New orders 22.1 versus 17.8 last month

Employment 25.5 versus 41.4 last month

Six month capex 9.6 vs 19.9 last month

Six month outlook 2.5 vs 8.2 last month

Prices paid 78.9 versus 84.6 last month

Average workweek 16.2 versus 20.8 last month

Prices received 51.7 versus 55.0 last month

Unfilled orders 17.9 versus 5.7 last month

Delivery times 17.5 versus 17.9 last month

Inventories 3.2 vs 11.9 last month

The previous 'prices paid' reading was the highest since 1979 in a sign of the painful inflation problem.

The headline is the lowest since May 2020.

The special questions were about inflation. The most-notable point is the tick up in long-term inflation expectations -- something the Fed will want to guard against.