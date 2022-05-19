Philly Fed index May 2022
  • Prior was +17.6
  • New orders 22.1 versus 17.8 last month
  • Employment 25.5 versus 41.4 last month
  • Six month capex 9.6 vs 19.9 last month
  • Six month outlook 2.5 vs 8.2 last month
  • Prices paid 78.9 versus 84.6 last month
  • Average workweek 16.2 versus 20.8 last month
  • Prices received 51.7 versus 55.0 last month
  • Unfilled orders 17.9 versus 5.7 last month
  • Delivery times 17.5 versus 17.9 last month
  • Inventories 3.2 vs 11.9 last month

The previous 'prices paid' reading was the highest since 1979 in a sign of the painful  inflation  problem.

The headline is the lowest since May 2020.

The special questions were about inflation. The most-notable point is the tick up in long-term inflation expectations -- something the Fed will want to guard against.

Philly survey