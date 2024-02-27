China slammed Australian products with tariffs in retailation for US moves against China back during the Trump administration. As a a key US ally and very small global player Australia was easy to kick around by Chinese Communist Party bullies.

One of the imposts was punitive tariffs on Australian wines. In recent years relations between Australia and China have warmed somewhat. But tariffs on Australian wines persist.

ABC media are reporting that China will remove the wine tariffs at the end of March. China's review of the imposts is scheduled to report thn.

Supporting the Australian wine industry.