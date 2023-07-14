The Michigan preliminary consumer sentiment for July will be released at the top of the hour. Expectations show:

consumer sentiment 65.5 versus 64.4 last month

conditions at 70.4 versus 69.0 last month

expectations 61.8 versus 61.5 last month

The inflation last month:

1-year inflation expectations of 3.3%

5-year inflation expectations of 3.0%

The one-year inflation expectations in May were at 4.2%. The decline was significant. For the 5-year inflation next, it moved modestly lower from 3.10% to 3.0% last month