The price Microsoft is back into positive territory as a trades at $242.23. That is up $0.19 or 0.09%. The move back to the upside is also take the price back above its 100 day moving average at $240.82.
For the day, the low price reached $230.90. That took the price down $-11.14. The high has reached $243.30 up $1.26.
The Dow Industrial Average is still down $61.28 or -0.20%. The NASDAQ index is down 43 points or -0.39%.
The biggest wonders in the Dow Industrial Average day include:
- Walt Disney up 1.05%
- Boeing up 0.88%
- American Express up 0.60%
- Walgreens boots up 0.46%
- Salesforce up 0.4%
the biggest decliners include:
- 3M -1.5%
- Travelers -1.4%
- Amgen -1.37%
- Chevron -1.25%
- Walmart -0.93%