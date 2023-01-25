Microsoft trades back in positive territory

The price Microsoft is back into positive territory as a trades at $242.23. That is up $0.19 or 0.09%. The move back to the upside is also take the price back above its 100 day moving average at $240.82.

For the day, the low price reached $230.90. That took the price down $-11.14. The high has reached $243.30 up $1.26.

The Dow Industrial Average is still down $61.28 or -0.20%. The NASDAQ index is down 43 points or -0.39%.

The biggest wonders in the Dow Industrial Average day include:

Walt Disney up 1.05%

Boeing up 0.88%

American Express up 0.60%

Walgreens boots up 0.46%

Salesforce up 0.4%

the biggest decliners include: