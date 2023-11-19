Economy Minister Sergio Massa was the candidate for the ruling coalition. He has done the numbers, recognised defeat, and conceded in the presidential run-off.

Libertarian lawmaker Javier Milei will be Argentina's next president.

Background to this:

---

Argentina's economy has been smashed by triple-digit inflation, looming recession and rising poverty. The worst economic crisis in two decades.

Incoming president Milei is promising economic shock, with plans including:

shutting the central bank

ditching the peso

slashing spending

has criticized China and Brazil, says he won't deal with "communists", favours stronger ties with the US

Mileil now fronts up to:

government funds having run dry

a US$44 billion debt program with the International Monetary Fund

a highly fragmented Congress (no single bloc has a majority), he'll need backing from factions to pass legislation

Milei's coalition does not have any regional governors or mayors

Milei (left of screen) and Massa