The major US stock indices opened mixed with the Dow lower and the S&P and Nasdaq higher. The S&P has dipped into negative territory in the first few minutes of trading but is trading above and below the level currently.

A snapshot 10 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average down -66.81 points or -0.20% at 32977.76

S&P up 4.41 points or 0.11% at 3903.27

Nasdaq up 56.98 points or 0.53% at 10909

For the trading week: