The major US stock indices opened mixed with the Dow lower and the S&P and Nasdaq higher. The S&P has dipped into negative territory in the first few minutes of trading but is trading above and below the level currently.
A snapshot 10 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow Industrial Average down -66.81 points or -0.20% at 32977.76
- S&P up 4.41 points or 0.11% at 3903.27
- Nasdaq up 56.98 points or 0.53% at 10909
For the trading week:
- Dow is down -3.72%
- S&P is down -2.26%
- Nasdaq is down -1.39%