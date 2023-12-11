The major US stock indices are opening mixed. A snapshot of the market shows:

Dow Industrial Average up 61 points or 0.17% at 36308

S&P down 5.7 points or -0.13% at 4598.31

Nasdaq index -76 points or -0.53% at 14327

The magnificent 7 are trading lower across the board with Meta the weakest to start trading this week:

META: Price $324.17, Change -$8.58, % Change -2.58%

AMZN: Price $143.89, Change -$3.46, % Change -2.35%

GOOGL: Price $131.99, Change -$3.00, % Change -2.22%

MSFT: Price $367.32, Change -$6.91, % Change -1.85%

NVDA: Price $467.05, Change -$8.01, % Change -1.69%

AAPL: Price $192.54, Change -$3.10, % Change -1.58%

TSLA: Price $241.48, Change -$2.36, % Change -0.97%

Looking at the components of the S&P index, four of the components are higher while seven or lower. The gainers are led by industrials:

S5INDU : Standard & Poor's 500 Industrials Sector (S&P 500 Industrials) - Price: $925.45, Change: +$6.49, % Change: +0.71%

S5C0NS : Standard & Poor's 500 Consumer Staples Sector (S&P 500 Consumer Staples) - Price: $741.73, Change: +$3.99, % Change: +0.54%

S5HLTH : Standard & Poor's 500 Health Care Sector (S&P 500 Health Care) - Price: $1542.60, Change: +$6.93, % Change: +0.45%

SPF: Standard & Poor's 500 Financials Sector (S&P 500 Financials) - Price: $601.29, Change: +$2.49, % Change: +0.42%

The losers at the start of the day shows, consumer discretionary's are the weakest in the snapshot: