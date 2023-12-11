The major US stock indices are opening mixed. A snapshot of the market shows:
- Dow Industrial Average up 61 points or 0.17% at 36308
- S&P down 5.7 points or -0.13% at 4598.31
- Nasdaq index -76 points or -0.53% at 14327
The magnificent 7 are trading lower across the board with Meta the weakest to start trading this week:
- META: Price $324.17, Change -$8.58, % Change -2.58%
- AMZN: Price $143.89, Change -$3.46, % Change -2.35%
- GOOGL: Price $131.99, Change -$3.00, % Change -2.22%
- MSFT: Price $367.32, Change -$6.91, % Change -1.85%
- NVDA: Price $467.05, Change -$8.01, % Change -1.69%
- AAPL: Price $192.54, Change -$3.10, % Change -1.58%
- TSLA: Price $241.48, Change -$2.36, % Change -0.97%
Looking at the components of the S&P index, four of the components are higher while seven or lower. The gainers are led by industrials:
- S5INDU: Standard & Poor's 500 Industrials Sector (S&P 500 Industrials) - Price: $925.45, Change: +$6.49, % Change: +0.71%
- S5C0NS: Standard & Poor's 500 Consumer Staples Sector (S&P 500 Consumer Staples) - Price: $741.73, Change: +$3.99, % Change: +0.54%
- S5HLTH: Standard & Poor's 500 Health Care Sector (S&P 500 Health Care) - Price: $1542.60, Change: +$6.93, % Change: +0.45%
- SPF: Standard & Poor's 500 Financials Sector (S&P 500 Financials) - Price: $601.29, Change: +$2.49, % Change: +0.42%
The losers at the start of the day shows, consumer discretionary's are the weakest in the snapshot:
- S5C0ND: Standard & Poor's 500 Consumer Discretionary Sector (S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary) - Price: $1364.84, Change: -$4.58, % Change: -0.33%
- SPN: Standard & Poor's 500 Energy Sector (S&P 500 Energy) - Price: $621.57, Change: -$1.64, % Change: -0.26%
- S5INFT: Standard & Poor's 500 Information Technology Sector (S&P 500 Information Technology) - Price: $3295.00, Change: -$7.75, % Change: -0.23%
- S5UTIL: Standard & Poor's 500 Utilities Sector (S&P 500 Utilities) - Price: $319.20, Change: -$0.37, % Change: -0.12%
- S5REAS: Standard & Poor's 500 Real Estate Sector (S&P 500 Real Estate) - Price: $236.77, Change: -$0.23, % Change: -0.10%
- S5MATR: Standard & Poor's 500 Materials Sector (S&P 500 Materials) - Price: $513.38, Change: -$0.48, % Change: -0.09%
- S5TELS: Standard & Poor's 500 Telecommunication Services Sector (S&P 500 Telecommunications) - Price: $234.90, Change: -$2.61, % Change: -1.10%