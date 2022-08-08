The major US indices are ending the day with mixed results. Similar to Friday to trade where the Dow rose modestly, and the S&P and NASDAQ fell, that is the same pattern today. However the gains and losses were very modest with -0.12% the biggest change. Him him him him him him him

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average rose 29.05 points or 0.9% at 32832.53

S&P fell -5.15 points or -0.12% at 4140.05

NASDAQ index fell -13.09 points or -0.10% at 12644.47

Russell 2000 rose 19.3 points or 1.01% at 1941.05

Meme stocks were back in focus today and of late:

Bed Bath and Beyond rose 39.83%

Express rose 2.28%

GoodRX rose 9.76%

Gamestop rose 8.55%

AMC rose 7.75%

Chewy rose 7.44%

Looking at the Dow 30:

Walt Disney +2.32%

Dow, +1.3%

Walgreens +1.26%

Merck +1.22%

Honeywell +0.88%

Losers in the Dow included:

Visa, -1.22%

J.P. Morgan -1.22%

McDonald's -0.96%

Verizon -0.93%

Microsoft -0.92%