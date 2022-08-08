The major US indices are ending the day with mixed results. Similar to Friday to trade where the Dow rose modestly, and the S&P and NASDAQ fell, that is the same pattern today. However the gains and losses were very modest with -0.12% the biggest change. Him him him him him him him
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- Dow industrial average rose 29.05 points or 0.9% at 32832.53
- S&P fell -5.15 points or -0.12% at 4140.05
- NASDAQ index fell -13.09 points or -0.10% at 12644.47
- Russell 2000 rose 19.3 points or 1.01% at 1941.05
Meme stocks were back in focus today and of late:
- Bed Bath and Beyond rose 39.83%
- Express rose 2.28%
- GoodRX rose 9.76%
- Gamestop rose 8.55%
- AMC rose 7.75%
- Chewy rose 7.44%
Looking at the Dow 30:
- Walt Disney +2.32%
- Dow, +1.3%
- Walgreens +1.26%
- Merck +1.22%
- Honeywell +0.88%
Losers in the Dow included:
- Visa, -1.22%
- J.P. Morgan -1.22%
- McDonald's -0.96%
- Verizon -0.93%
- Microsoft -0.92%