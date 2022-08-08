The major US indices are ending the day with mixed results. Similar to Friday to trade where the Dow rose modestly, and the S&P and NASDAQ fell, that is the same pattern today. However the gains and losses were very modest with -0.12% the biggest change. Him him him him him him him

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

  • Dow industrial average rose 29.05 points or 0.9% at 32832.53
  • S&P fell -5.15 points or -0.12% at 4140.05
  • NASDAQ index fell -13.09 points or -0.10% at 12644.47
  • Russell 2000 rose 19.3 points or 1.01% at 1941.05

Meme stocks were back in focus today and of late:

  • Bed Bath and Beyond rose 39.83%
  • Express rose 2.28%
  • GoodRX rose 9.76%
  • Gamestop rose 8.55%
  • AMC rose 7.75%
  • Chewy rose 7.44%

Looking at the Dow 30:

  • Walt Disney +2.32%
  • Dow, +1.3%
  • Walgreens +1.26%
  • Merck +1.22%
  • Honeywell +0.88%

Losers in the Dow included:

  • Visa, -1.22%
  • J.P. Morgan -1.22%
  • McDonald's -0.96%
  • Verizon -0.93%
  • Microsoft -0.92%