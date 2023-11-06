The major indices closed modestly higher to start the trading week. The NASDAQ is now up for the 7th consecutive day. The S&P and the Dow industrial average rose for the 6th consecutive day. Last week the major indices had their best week of the year.
The final numbers today are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average Rosa 34.54 points or 0.10% at 34095.87
- S&P index rose 7.64 points or 0.18% at 4365.99
- NASDAQ index rose 40.49 points or 0.30% at 13518.77
Looking at some of the big movers today:
- Nvidia rose 1.66%
- Apple rose 1.52%
- Microsoft rose 1.06%
- Amazon rose 0.87%
- Chipotle rose 1.35%
- Costco rose 1.59%
Some losers today included:
- Caterpillar fell -1.03%
- Ford fell -2.37%
- GM fell -2.22%
- Tesla fell -0.31%
- as they fell -1.19%