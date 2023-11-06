The major indices closed modestly higher to start the trading week. The NASDAQ is now up for the 7th consecutive day. The S&P and the Dow industrial average rose for the 6th consecutive day. Last week the major indices had their best week of the year.

The final numbers today are showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average Rosa 34.54 points or 0.10% at 34095.87
  • S&P index rose 7.64 points or 0.18% at 4365.99
  • NASDAQ index rose 40.49 points or 0.30% at 13518.77

Looking at some of the big movers today:

  • Nvidia rose 1.66%
  • Apple rose 1.52%
  • Microsoft rose 1.06%
  • Amazon rose 0.87%
  • Chipotle rose 1.35%
  • Costco rose 1.59%

Some losers today included:

  • Caterpillar fell -1.03%
  • Ford fell -2.37%
  • GM fell -2.22%
  • Tesla fell -0.31%
  • as they fell -1.19%