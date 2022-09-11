On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.

Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. (UPDATE .... yeah, its swinging about, please take these levels as a guide only and don't go betting the farm on 'em at this time on a Monday)

EUR/USD 1.0119
USD/JPY 142.29
GBP/USD 1.1645
USD/CHF 0.9580
USD/CAD 1.3045
AUD/USD 0.6808
NZD/USD 0.6058

There is all sorts of chatter about on why EUR and GBP have popped higher. None of the chatter seems of much value so I won't repeat it.