Fitch and S&P have already downgraded the US and now Moody's has taken a step in that direction. The credit ratings agency maintained the USA's top Aaa rating but changed its outlook to 'negative'.

Downside risks to the US' fiscal strengths have increased and may no longer be fully offset by the sovereign unique credit strengths

Expects that the US' fiscal deficits will remain very larger, significantly weakening debt affordability

Sees US debt affordability to decline further, steadily and significantly, to very weak levels vs other highly-rated sovereigns

Political polarization in Congres raises risk successive govt not able to reach consensus on plan to slow decline in debt affordability

US can carry a higher debt burden than other countries

The current US funding package goes until November 17 (next Friday) and I strongly suspect that will underscore some of the concerns from Moody's.