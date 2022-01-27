Reuters with the headlines:

China market regulator official says to quicken and 'perfect' legal rules against unfair competition

says will set up appropriate "traffic lights" for competition between firms, accelerate the improvement of unfair competition laws

says will focus on key areas such as the platform economy, tech innovation, information security and the protection of people's livelihoods

There is nothing to object to in such vague remarks, The concern will be how authorities handled specific sectors in 2021, which slashed market valuations. China's stock markets are already heavy.