Earlier post on short selling restrictions announced over the weekend:

Adding this now from China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), announcing a ban on the lending of restricted shares

effective from today, Monday 29 January 2024

--

Restricted shares are often offered to company employees or investors with certain limits on their sale.

Restricted shares can be lent to others for trading purposes, such as short-selling.

---

