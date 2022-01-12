>
More comments from the White House - says inflation will moderate
These from WH Eco Adviser Deese
Eamonn Sheridan
Wednesday, 12/01/2022 | 21:44 GMT-0
12/01/2022 | 21:44 GMT-0
- Forecasters see prices moderating over the course of 2022, which is consistent with our view
- delay in Fed nominations is not having an impact of inflation response
- working closely with congressional leadership to finalise additional Fed nominees
