>
More from New Zealand's Deputy PM Robertson - most economists believe inflation has topped
More from New Zealand's Deputy PM Robertson - most economists believe inflation has topped
Eamonn Sheridan
Wednesday, 26/10/2022 | 20:54 GMT-0
26/10/2022 | 20:54 GMT-0
Earlier:
More now:
- most economists believe that inflation has topped out
- the fall in inflation will be a "slow trip down the mountain"
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW