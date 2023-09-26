This from Monday:

Reuters have a non-gated piece up now. Reading between the lines it's a chilling piece if you are going about your business in China:

Yet as China’s policymaking grows fiercer under President Xi Jinping and geopolitical tensions grow, many foreign companies like Apple are diversifying to other countries. Banks have been one of the few notable exceptions. Some financial institutions have quietly relocated roles from Hong Kong to Singapore, but overall the industry has remained committed to building their businesses in the People’s Republic. Chinese executives are regularly detained in China without explanation and sometimes released within days, but Wang’s travel freeze is the most high-profile incident involving a foreign bank.

Bolding mine. Hardly confidence-insipiring. The rule of law in China is not the rule of law as found in liberal democracies. Yikes.