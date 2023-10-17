The news is here from earlier of General Kurilla's arrival in Israel:
CENTCOM statement:
- Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, Commander, U.S. Central Command, has arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel
- to conduct high level meetings with Israel’s military leadership, including Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Chief of Defense,
- to gain a clear understanding of Israel’s defense requirements,
- outline U.S. support efforts to avoid expansion of the conflict,
- and reiterate the Department of Defense’s ironclad support for Israel.
- “I’m here to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself, and am particularly focused on avoiding other parties expanding the conflict,” General Kurilla said.