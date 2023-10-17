Via Reuters report:

The top U.S. general overseeing American forces in the Middle East made an unannounced trip to Israel on Tuesday, saying he hoped to ensure its military has what it needs as it fights a deepening war against Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Army General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command

"I'm here to ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself, particularly focused on avoiding other parties expanding the conflict," Kurilla told Reuters

A U.S. official told Reuters Kurilla was scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Israel's military leadership, ensuring a clear understanding of the close U.S. ally's defense requirements.

Kurilla was also expected to outline U.S. military support aimed at avoiding an expansion of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

