Biden will visit Israel then meet:

Palestinian Pres. Abbas,

Egypt Pres. Sisi

Jordan King in Amman

all in 1 day!

John Kirby says that in Amman it’s really going to be focused on the humanitarian situation, and reiterating the belief that Hamas does not represent vast majority of Palestinian people.

Signs of deescalation here.

-

Also, The United States and Israel have agreed to work out ways to let international assistance come into the blockaded Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.