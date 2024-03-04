Post on this earlier is here:

Reuters have a follow-up piece with a few points:

Kyodo news agency report, citing sources with knowledge of the matter

Japan's government is considering declaring an end to deflation in the wake of rising prices

government will make a decision after determining whether annual labour-management wage talks due March 13 will turn out strong enough to offset price hikes and also consider the outlook on price trends

The Bank of Japan is also keenly watching these wage talks.