This from earlier:
- Biden admin is considering a 'massive' oil release to fight inflation
- ICYMI - US President Biden is said to be preparing a massive release of oil stockpiles
Saw a big dump lower for the oil price.
Reuters now filling in some of the blanks, Citing sources saying the Biden release of oil would be up to 180m barrels over several months.
The talk is 1 million barrels a day release or therabouts. So 180m barrels is around 180 days, or approximately 6 months.
I dug up this from the US Energy Administration. Its dated March 8 but estimates:
- On February 25, 2022, the SPR held 580 million barrels of crude oil
Updated - as of March 25 the holding is circa 568m barrels.
The US consumes circa 20m bbls of oil a day. Adding in 1m barrels a day supply would make a difference to the price at the margin (lower).