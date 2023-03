Headline on this is here:

Reports that US firm Minz Group Beijing office raided, Chinese staff detained

Reuters have popped up a little more info, link here

The source for the New York-headquartered firm told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the company's local legal counsel said the raid occurred on the afternoon of March 20, and that the employees were being held incommunicado somewhere outside of Beijing.

Not really how you'd like your day at the office to go, eh?