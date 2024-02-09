WSJ Fedwatcher called the US CPI revisions a 'nothingburger, noting the minuscule changes.

Revisions to the consumer price index released by the Labor Department Friday showed that so-called core prices—which exclude volatile food and energy items— rose 3.3% in December over the previous three months at an annualized rate. That was was unchanged from earlier figures...The six-month annualized core inflation rate was 3.2% in December, also unchanged

What I think the market is starting to watch a bit more right now is oil, which is up $0.97 to $77.19 in the second day of gains. That's working its way towards being an inflation problem for the February report.