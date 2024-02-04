Comments from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management on expectations for US stocks ahead:

High-quality growth stocks are the best places for investors

equity prices expected to become become choppy

“In our view, we remain in a late-cycle environment during which markets will oscillate between accelerating and decelerating growth narratives”

“Asset prices are materially higher than three months ago, thanks mainly to the Federal Reserve’s transition from ‘higher for longer’ interest rates to ‘we’re done hiking and likely to be easing in 2024.’”

And, their Fed outlook: