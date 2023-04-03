Morgan Stanley has trimmed its oil price forecasts:

Q2 2023 Brent forecast to US$85/bbl from 90/bbl

Q3 to $90/bbl from $95/bbl

Q4 to $87.50/bbl from $95/bbl

2024 forecast to $85/bbl from 95/bbl

Chief commodity strategist at Morgan Stanley Martijn Rats comments:

OPEC probably needs to do this to stand still

the decision “reveals something, it gives a signal of where we are in the oil market. And look, let’s be honest about this, when demand is roaring…then OPEC doesn’t need to cut”

---

The forecasts are in contrast to:

---

The gap in oil on Sunday evening's (US Eastern time) reopening for the week was on the back of the OPEC+ cuts. SInce then the price has worked a little back into the gap. Plenty more to go.