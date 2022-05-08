Morgan Stanley info comes vai eFX from late last week
- We recommend short NZD/CAD positions as the growth outlook in Canada increasingly contrasts with New Zealand. We expect a cooling housing market in New Zealand to contrast with the housing market in Canada, where prices have not risen as fast or as far as in New Zealand
- Finally, expectations for energy disruptions in Europe will likely keep oil prices supported, putting upward pressure on CAD crosses
MS see the cross moving towards 0.80