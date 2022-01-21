For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus .

Morgan Stanley:

"Downside risks for NZD remain, though, given asymmetric risks to RBNZ pricing. The persistent curve inversion suggests markets are pricing in a risk of a policy mistake. We are watching the Feb RBNZ meeting closely, particularly for guidance on the balance sheet,"

"We expect AU D to outperform NZD (targeting 1.08) given risks that swap traders reduce expectations for RBNZ policy (current implying a likelihood of 6 hikes in the next 12 months),"

The Feb meeting of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand MS mention is not until late in the month - this below from the RBNZ website on what is ahead: