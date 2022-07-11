This via eFX.

MUFG goes short EUR/USD with a target at 0.97 and a stop at 1.04.

"We are recommending a short EUR/USD trade idea to reflect our stronger conviction that the pair will soon break below parity," MUFG notes.

We are maintaining a long USD/CAD trade idea to reflect the increasing risk that the CAD will weaken further in the near-term on the back of intensifying fears over a sharper slowdown in global growth," MUFG adds.

EUR/USD has started the week off a bit softly: