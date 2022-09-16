MUFG Research closed a USD/JPY long that was opened at 140.00 and now recommends selling NOK/CHF in its latest Trade of the the Week.

"We are closing our long USD/JPYtrade idea to reflect our view that the balance of risk and reward has become less favourable in the near-term," MUFG wrote.

Japanese officials have been more-aggressive in jawboning the yen in the past week.

Their new trade is to sell NOK/CHF at 9.4200 with a targe tat 8.9200 and a stop loss at 9.7200.

"We are recommending a new short NOK/CHF trade idea to reflect the building risk of a hard landing for the global economy," MUFG writes.

