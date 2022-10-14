Last week, we brought you a trade idea from MUFG and it was to sell the Australian dollar.

They recommend selling the pair at 0.6400 with a target of 0.6050 and a stop at 0.6650.

"We are maintaining our short AUD/USD trade idea. We continue to expect the USD to strengthen further in the near-term as global financial conditions continue to tighten. The much stronger than expected US CPI report for September has reinforced our view that it is premature to expect a dovish Fed pivot," MUFG notes.

"We expect the AUD/USD to fall back towards the 0.6000-level and closer to the COVID lows from March 2020," they write.

