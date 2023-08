Business confidence 2 versus -1 last month (revised from 0)

Business conditions 10 versus 11 last month (revised from 9)

Better data from NAB.

The AUDUSD has been breaking to the downside with the overall USD buying. The price of the AUDUSD has moved below its 100-hour moving average of 0.6564, and also below a swing area between 0.6555 and 0.6566 (see chart below). Staying below is the risk now.