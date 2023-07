Some end-of-week profit-taking is taking hold in the broader indices. The four-day winning streak is in jeopardy. The Dow Industrial Average is still higher, however.

A snapshot of the market shows:

Dow industrial average up 95 points or 0.28% at 34487.99

S&P index -3.61 points or -0.08% at 4506.10

NASDAQ index -8.41 points or -0.06% at 14130.17

The S&P index gave up a gain of 17.71 points at session highs. The NASDAQ index was up 93.54 points at its high.