The major US stock indices are closing with mixed results. Both the S&P and NASDAQ broke two day losing streaks. The Dow industrial eked out a small gain.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average rose 2.61 points or 0.01% at 33485.28

S&P index rose 14.63 points or 0.36% at 4105.00

NASDAQ index rose 91.10 points or 0.76% at 12087.96

Russell 2000 rose 2.329 points or 0.13% at 1754 2.329% 2.329 points or 0.13%.46

For the shortened trading week, the Dow industrial average closed the week with a modest gain while the S&P and NASDAQ closed lower: