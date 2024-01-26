Nasdaq daily

The risk tone is deteriorating slightly in the US afternoon. The Nasdaq is leading the way lower with a 0.4% decline with a 12% drop in Intel dragging chip names lower.

In the index, there are 719 stocks lower and 588 higher. It's closed at a fresh record high for five days in a row but is now up just 0.9% on the week.

Next week includes some major risks to equities with earnings ramping up, including from Amazon and Apple. There's also the FOMC decision and non-farm payrolls. So far, earnings season has been mostly disappointing and some soft numbers next week could further cement that sentiment.