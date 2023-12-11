The Dow Industrial Average did dip into negative territory by -16.69 points but has been mostly positive for most of the day.

The S&P has traded above and below unchanged by around 10 points in either direction.

The Nasdaq index has been negative all day. The price has been chipping away at the decline which reached -79.41 points at session lows. It just reached -8.03 points and is currently at -10 points or -0.07% at 14393.64.

All three indices have been up for six consecutive weeks.

The Nasdaq index close and a new record high on Friday at 14403.97.