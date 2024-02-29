The NASDAQ index closed the day at a new all-time high closing level surpassing the November 2021 high close at 16057.44.. The S&P index closed just below its all-time high closing level at 5102.40 reached on February 23, 2024. All three indices have now made new all-time high closing levels in 2024.

The major indices are also closing higher for the fourth consecutive month.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average wrote 45.257 points or 0.12% at 38994.30

S&P index rose 26.41 points or 0.52% at 5096.21

NASDAQ index rose 144.19 points or 0.90% at 16091.93

The small-cap Russell index rose 14.54 points or 0.71% at 2054.84.

For the month of of February, the major indices rose for the fourth consecutive month:

Dow Industrial Average rose 2.22%

S&P index rose 5.17%

NASDAQ index rose by 6.12%

The Russell 2000 recovered in February with a gain of 5.52% after declining in January by -3.933%. Recall in December 2023 the Russell 2000 index surged by 12.053%, and in November it rose by 8.827%.