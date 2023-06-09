The major US stock indices are closing marginally higher on the day and marginally higher for the week.

The NASDAQ's gain this week was good enough for the 7th consecutive up week.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average 43.17 points or 0.13% at 33876.84

S&P index up 4.95 points or 0.12% at 4298.87

NASDAQ index rose 20.61 points or 0.16% at 13259.13

Looking at the small-cap the Russell 2000, fell 15.07 points or -0.8% to 1865.70.

For the trading week:

Dow Industrial Average rose 0.34%

S&P index rose 0.39%. The gain was the 4th consecutive higher

NASDAQ index rose 0.14%. The gain was the 7th consecutive up week. The index is up 12.3% from the low.

Russell 2000 gained +1.900% despite declines over the last 2 trading days of the week

A look at the top 3 sectors:

Technology up 0.46%

Consumer discretionary up 0.44%

Healthcare up 0.19%

The laggards today were:

Materials -0.82%

Energy -0.58%

Utilities -0.57%

For the trading week:

Consumer discretionary rose 2.44%

Utilities rose 1.92%

Energy rose 1.7%

on the downside this week