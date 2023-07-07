The Nasdaq index is now up 74 points and trading at new highs. Nvidia is up 1.92%, AMD is up 1.05%, Adobe is up 1.33% and Amazon is up 1.37%.

Meta shares are lagging with a gain of only 0.25% but the company continues to add subscriber to their Threads platform. They also made new highs going back to February 2022 at $298.12 during trading yesterday.

The number of subscribers is now up to 70 million. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is out saying the sign-ups are well beyond his expectations.

Not a bad start

BTW: https://www.threads.net/@gregmikefx and we are looking to setup forexlive soon.