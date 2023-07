The Nasdaq has trimmed its decline to 1.0% as dip buyers wade in.

There's plenty of thinking about how to trade tomorrow's non-farm payrolls report (which everyone expects to be strong) and next week's CPI report (which everyone expects to be weak).

While the upside certainly looks compelling on NFP, I wonder if there's a 'sell the fact' trade brewing on CPI as the market looks further out for signs of a re-ignition of inflation.

Nasdaq Comp, intraday

