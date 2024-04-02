Info comes via Reuters, in brief:

NATO foreign ministers meet on Wednesday and Thursday this week

to discuss how to put military support for Ukraine on a long-term footing

including a proposal for a 100 billion euro ($107 billion) five-year fund

proposals by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Here is the link to the full Reuters report with much more.

-

I guess its wishful thinking to see an end to this war any time soon, but if so It'd dial back at least one of the geopolitical risks niggling at markets.

Leaves plenty of geopol still on the table though.