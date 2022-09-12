New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) survey of economists. You can read the report here, or in very brief:

Annual GDP growth is expected to ease to below 3 percent for the years ending March 2024 and March 2025 before increasing to just above 2 percent in the subsequent year

CPI forecasts ... ugh:

Annual CPI inflation hiked to 7.3 percent in the year to June 2022. It is expected to moderate to 4.8 percent in 2023 and ease to 2.1 percent in 2026.

NZIER also survey the economists on the kiwi $ outlook: