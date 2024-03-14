BNZ – BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI).

more to come

BusinessNZ’s Catherine Beard:

improved February result showed signs of a gradual turnaround in the sector.

“The key sub-index of Production (49.1) was at its highest level since January 2023, while Deliveries (51.4) was at its highest point since March 2023. However, New Orders (47.8) has now remained in contraction for nine consecutive months and likely needs to get much closer to the 50-point mark to edge the sector back into expansion”.

BNZ’s Stephen Toplis: