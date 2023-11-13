New Zealand Food Price Index (FPI) fell 0.9% m/m in October 2023
- prior -0.4%
- for the y/y +7.1%
Food prices make up nearly 19% of the NZ consumer price index, and thus the FPI is an important indicator of inflation in the country.
---
The Index is a measure of the changes in the average price of food items sold in New Zealand
- calculated and published monthly by Statistics New Zealand the FPI tracks the prices of a basket of food items that represent the typical spending patterns of New Zealand households