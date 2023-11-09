BNZ – BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PSI), AKA the New Zealand Manufacturing PMI.

For October 2023, comes in at 42.5, down from September's 45.3.

This is apoor report indeed. NZD/USD is dribbling a little lower, circa 0.5895 or so. It fell alongside nearlet all other 'risk' after the US session - a poor bond auction and then Powell gave everything a kick too.

BNZ Senior Economist, Doug Steel: