BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) is still well under its longer run average of 53.0
BusinessNZ’s Director, Advocacy Catherine Beard:
New Zealand’s manufacturing sector has remained in a relatively tight band of contraction for the last three months. ... Beyond seasonal factors such as weather, comments tended to concentrate on slowing orders/deteriorating demand and lower sales levels.
BNZ Senior Economist, Craig Ebert:
the range of results in the sub-components is mirrored in the breadth of issues manufacturers are now highlighting in the survey. Gone is the dominance of supply-side laments, especially regarding staff. But new negatives have arisen, for all of them to (still be) outnumbering the positive issues referenced
---
Data from New Zealand on Thursday confirmed the country's economy is in recession: