A statement from the New Zealand PM, in brief:

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced he will meet his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street this week to advance the two countries’ Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The meeting takes place as part of the Prime Minister’s trip to London for the Coronation of King Charles III.

“Virtually all our current trade will be duty-free from entry into force, including duty-free quotas for key products like meat, butter and cheese. Therefore gaining entry into force as soon as possible will be a focus of the trip. “It’s estimated the FTA will see New Zealand goods exports to the UK increase by over 50 percent, boost New Zealand’s annual GDP by up to $1 billion and save approximately $37 million per year on tariff elimination from day one.

NZ Prime Minister Chris Hipkins