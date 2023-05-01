A statement from the New Zealand PM, in brief:
- Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced he will meet his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street this week to advance the two countries’ Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
- The meeting takes place as part of the Prime Minister’s trip to London for the Coronation of King Charles III.
- “Virtually all our current trade will be duty-free from entry into force, including duty-free quotas for key products like meat, butter and cheese. Therefore gaining entry into force as soon as possible will be a focus of the trip. “It’s estimated the FTA will see New Zealand goods exports to the UK increase by over 50 percent, boost New Zealand’s annual GDP by up to $1 billion and save approximately $37 million per year on tariff elimination from day one.
NZ Prime Minister Chris Hipkins