The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO).

Business confidence improved a little but is still deeply negative

53% of businesses expect a worsening in general economic conditions over the coming months

was -63% in Q2

Main points from the NZIER report:

Demand remains soft

sharp easing in labour shortages

These developments suggest that higher interest rates are starting to dampen demand in the New Zealand economy

easing in capacity pressures more broadly

Pricing pressures have eased while cost pressures remain intense

NZD/USD is barely changed on the report: